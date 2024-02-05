WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE RCL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.50. 1,048,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.