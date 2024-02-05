WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 654,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

