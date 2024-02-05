WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

