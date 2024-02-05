Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$176.92.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$212.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$190.15. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$174.74 and a one year high of C$213.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

