Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 138,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,597. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

