Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of WALD opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

