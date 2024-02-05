Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Voya Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Voya Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

