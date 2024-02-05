Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:V traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.84. 1,893,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.