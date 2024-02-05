Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:V traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.84. 1,893,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.