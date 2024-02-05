Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 804,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $184,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The company has a market cap of $506.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.