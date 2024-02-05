Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Visa stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,541. The company has a market capitalization of $506.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.