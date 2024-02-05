Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 0.4 %
Visa stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,541. The company has a market capitalization of $506.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

