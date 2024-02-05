VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 253,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 123,459 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $55.89.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,117.64 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,879.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

