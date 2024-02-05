Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.73 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $835,500.49 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00080868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00028631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00021259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,553,737,784 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,737,782 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

