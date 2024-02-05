Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $536-546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.13 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

VRNS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $45.54. 2,418,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

