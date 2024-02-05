Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.16). The company has a market cap of £302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.32.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

