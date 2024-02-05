Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,437 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.94.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

