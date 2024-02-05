Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 58,437 shares.The stock last traded at $76.37 and had previously closed at $76.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
