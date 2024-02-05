Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. 2,776,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,502. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

