Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Sepio Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

