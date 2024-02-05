Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

