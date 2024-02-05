Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,965. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.