Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.