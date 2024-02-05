Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $104,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VYMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 724,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

