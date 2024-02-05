Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. 3,019,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

