Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. 9,597,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,867. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

