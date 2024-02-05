Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Down 23.1%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 78,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 72,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Valeo Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile



Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

