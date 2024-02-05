Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $32.70

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $31.70. Upstart shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1,426,787 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Upstart Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

