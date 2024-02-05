Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,897,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 537,207 shares.The stock last traded at $14.86 and had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.42 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

