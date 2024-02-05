UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.62. 1,809,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

