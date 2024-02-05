United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of X opened at $45.85 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

