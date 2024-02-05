United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 742.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after buying an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

