Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 237,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 860,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

