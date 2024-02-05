UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Raised by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 935,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.