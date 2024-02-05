UBS Group Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $2.25

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $6.25 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

NASDAQ:TRVG remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 177,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,183. trivago has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 704,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of trivago by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

