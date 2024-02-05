UBS Group Trims Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Target Price to $190.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Shares of BAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.46. 90,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,594. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

