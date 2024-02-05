UBS Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $530.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.