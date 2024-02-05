UBS Group Raises Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $142.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $126.90 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,679,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

