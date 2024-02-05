UBS Group Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STNE. Barclays increased their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STNE stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 557,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in StoneCo by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866,803 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

