UBS Group Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $618.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $618.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.11.
Saia Stock Down 0.5 %
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
