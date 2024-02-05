Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.36 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

