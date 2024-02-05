Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $36.59

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $35.50. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 137,546 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 76.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 1,561,277 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 778,944 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

