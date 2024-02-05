Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $43.00 at Scotiabank

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.60. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 849,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

