Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

