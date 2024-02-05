Truist Financial Cuts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $40.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $33.46 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

