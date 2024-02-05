tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,879,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.