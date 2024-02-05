tru Independence LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 598,992 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,490,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 502,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

