TRON (TRX) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. TRON has a market cap of $8.45 billion and $220.20 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001499 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,108,085,477 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

