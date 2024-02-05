Trident Digital Tech Holdings (TDTH) Announces February 9th IPO

Trident Digital Tech Holdings (TDTH) expects to raise $17 million in an IPO on Friday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,900,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last year, Trident Digital Tech Holdings generated $1.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.8 million. Trident Digital Tech Holdings has a market-cap of $468.6 million.

Eddid Securities USA acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading digital transformation enabler in the small and medium enterprise, or the SME segment of the e-commerceÂ enablement and digital optimizing services market in Singapore. We offer business and technology solutions which are designed to optimize our clientsâ€™ experiences with their customers by driving digital adoption and self-service.Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We started our journey in 2014 as a full-serviceÂ information technology company headquartered in Singapore. Since then, we recognized and captured the opportunities arising from the global fast-growingÂ digital adoption trend in various industries and rapidly developed as a leading digital transformation enabler in the SME segment of e-commerceÂ enablement and digital optimizing services market in Singapore. According to the FrostÂ & Sullivan Report, among the Singapore-basedÂ companies who have been approved to participate in the SMEs Go Digital program led by Infocomm Media Development Authority, a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information of the Republic of Singapore, we ranked fourth, contributing to 1.5% of the SME segment of the e-commerceÂ enablement and digital optimizing services market in Singapore in 2022. The SMEs Go Digital program is to provide SMEs in Singapore with a variety of digital solutions and services, such as e-commerceÂ platforms, digital marketing tools, and data analytics software. The program also offers government grants to eligible SMEs to subsidize the costs, driving digital adoptions. Our clients and prospective clients are faced with transformative business opportunities due to advances in software and computing technology. These organizations are dealing with the challenge of having to reinvent their core products, services, processes and systems rapidly and position themselves as â€śdigitally enabled.â€ť The journey to the digital future requires not just an understanding of new technologies and new ways of working, but a deep appreciation of existing technology landscapes, business processes and practices. We have been a navigator for our clients as they ideate, plan and execute on their journey to a digital future through our solutions and services, comprising: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Business consulting:Â Â Â Â We support clients to define and deliver technology-enabledÂ transformations of their business. Equipped with the complete value chain approach, our suite of offerings ranges from brand proposition, multi-channelÂ commerce and digital marketing to improve customer experience and increase customer acquisition, to insights and real-timeÂ predictive analysis for efficient decision-makingÂ and optimizing processes. â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â IT customization:Â Â Â Â We offer solutions and services to plan, design, operate, optimize and transform business processes. We support clients to get the best value from technology by developing an IT strategy, optimizing applications and infrastructure, implementing IT operating models, and governing theirÂ technical architecture for reliability and security. We provide customized solutions and services that address the specific needs of clients in our strategic vertical markets. Our primary vertical industries include e-commerce, food and beverage, fintech, healthcare and service, wholesale and retail that are fast-growingÂ and have increasing level of digitalization potentials. Our configurable technology integrates seamlessly into our clientsâ€™ systems, empowering our clients to manage, improve their businesses and to win. As of JuneÂ 30, 2023, we served over 200 clients across our core verticals such as food and beverage, wholesale and retail. Digital technology continues to impact our world through its transformative capability and pervasive impact. Our management believes we have a successful track record of applying our proprietary technologies to respond to changing business needs and evolving client demands. Leveraging such experiences, we plan to launch a Web 3.0 e-commerceÂ platform whereby customers and merchants can transact in a transparent and secure way, or Tridentity, in the fourth quarter of 2023.Â **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Trident Digital Tech Holdings filed an F-1/A dated Jan. 19, 2024, in which it named Eddid Securities USA as its sole book-runner to replace US Tiger Securities. Background: Trident Digital Tech Holdings filed an F-1/A on Oct. 19, 2023, in which it disclosed the terms for its IPO: 1.875 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $8.00 to $10.00 to raise $16.88 million. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares, the prospectus says. Background: Trident Digital Tech Holdings filed its F-1 on Oct. 4, 2023.)Â “.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings was founded in 2014 and has 33 employees. The company is located at Suntec Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard Road, #24-03 Singapore, 038988 and can be reached via phone at +65 6513 6868 or on the web at https://tridentity.me/.

