Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 650,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 741,393 shares.The stock last traded at $80.47 and had previously closed at $86.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.