Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Articles
