Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

