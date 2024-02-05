Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 233,226 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 146,550 call options.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. 80,661,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,913,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

